After cancelling several visits, Dhaka sends Information Minister

Bangladesh Information Minister Muhammad H Mahmud arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening on a five-day visit, during which his country’s official broadcaster Bangladesh Betar and All India Radio will inaugurate a content sharing programme.

Diplomatic sources said Mr. Mahmud’s visit was planned earlier and aimed at carrying forward some of the agreements that had been concluded earlier. India and Bangladesh agreed in 2018 to share radio content.

The visit acquires a special meaning as it comes after Bangladesh cancelled several high-profile visits to India in view of the growing domestic criticism of India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. Among the cancelled visits was that of Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam, who was expected to take part at the ‘Raisina Dialogue’, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Mr. Mahmud, a strong advocate of India-Bangladesh ties in the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will stand in for Mr. Alam at the annual event.

Both sides are also expected to hold talks on the bilaterally planned biopic of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding figure of Bangladesh. 2020 is the centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was assassinated, with most members of his family, in 1975. Last week, Ms. Hasina launched ‘Mujib Year’ in Dhaka, which will include a major international event in March. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in it.

Mr. Mahmud is expected to visit Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where he will explore the potential for collaboration in the establishment of a similar facility in Bangladesh.