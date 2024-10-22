After blast in Delhi’s Rohini, 3 CRPF schools get hoax threat email, probe underway

The CRPF has received a hoax threat e-mail claiming that its three schools in Delhi and Telangana will be targeted by improvised explosives, official sources said Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The schools-- one each in Rohini and Dwarka of Delhi and one in Medchal near Hyderabad -- are safe and functioning normally, the sources said.

The suspicious email was received by the CRPF on Monday (October 21, 2024) night. It claimed that the improvised devices may explode on the three premises by 11 am Tuesday (October22, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-sabotage checks were carried out and nothing suspicious was found, the sources said.

The three CRPF schools are functioning normally, they said.

The threat email comes a day after a blast along the boundary wall of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Prashant Vihar area of Rohini in the National Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security and intelligence agencies are probing the role of Khalistani supporters in the Sunday(October 20, 2024) morning blast.

Probe agencies are also investigating the origin and creator of the Monday (October 21, 2024) night hoax email that speaks about some political events from Tamil Nadu, the sources said.

The CRPF schools are run by the country's largest paramilitary force that is deployed in three major combat theatres of anti-Naxal operations, counterterrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the Northeast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.