After blast in Delhi’s Rohini, 3 CRPF schools get hoax threat email, probe underway

The schools-- one each in Rohini and Dwarka of Delhi and one in Medchal near Hyderabad -- are safe and functioning normally, after a hoax threat e-mail claiming that they will be targeted by improvised explosives

Published - October 22, 2024 04:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Investigative agencies collect samples after a blast occurred outside CRPF School on 20th October, at Rohini’s Prashant Vihar, in New Delhi on Monday.

Investigative agencies collect samples after a blast occurred outside CRPF School on 20th October, at Rohini’s Prashant Vihar, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The CRPF has received a hoax threat e-mail claiming that its three schools in Delhi and Telangana will be targeted by improvised explosives, official sources said Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

The schools-- one each in Rohini and Dwarka of Delhi and one in Medchal near Hyderabad -- are safe and functioning normally, the sources said.

The suspicious email was received by the CRPF on Monday (October 21, 2024) night. It claimed that the improvised devices may explode on the three premises by 11 am Tuesday (October22, 2024).

Anti-sabotage checks were carried out and nothing suspicious was found, the sources said.

The three CRPF schools are functioning normally, they said.

The threat email comes a day after a blast along the boundary wall of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Prashant Vihar area of Rohini in the National Capital.

Security and intelligence agencies are probing the role of Khalistani supporters in the Sunday(October 20, 2024) morning blast.

Probe agencies are also investigating the origin and creator of the Monday (October 21, 2024) night hoax email that speaks about some political events from Tamil Nadu, the sources said.

The CRPF schools are run by the country's largest paramilitary force that is deployed in three major combat theatres of anti-Naxal operations, counterterrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the Northeast.

Published - October 22, 2024 04:35 pm IST

India / Delhi / Hyderabad

