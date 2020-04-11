After Assam, Arunachal approves pay cut for MLAs

After Assam, the Arunachal Pradesh government has approved an ordinance the slashing of pay of all ministers and MLAs by 30% for a year.

The fund generated from the reduced salaries will be used in the fight against COVID-19, the State's Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh has 60 MLAs.

"The pay cut for a year is with effect from April 1, 2020," Mr Khandu said, adding that a Cabinet meeting held for the purpose also assessed the State's preparedness in containing the spread of the coronavirus besides ensuring the protection for healthcare and other frontline workers.