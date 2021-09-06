After arrest of actor Leena Paul, police arrest four more in cheating case

File image for representation purpose only.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested four more persons — apart from actor Leena Paul — in connection with a cheating case registered based on a complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Ranbaxy Malvinder Mohan Singh.

Police said that the four have been identified as Kamlesh Kothari, Samuel, Arun Muthu and Mohan Raj – all associates of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his partner Ms. Paul.

Police said that all the accused were produced before the court on Monday and Ms. Paul, Mr. Raj and Mr. Muthu were sent to 15-day police custody.

Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act against Mr. Chandrasekhar. Police said that Ms. Paul allegedly helped Mr. Chandrasekhar in duping Ms Singh.

A First Information Report was registered on August 7 after Ms. Singh informed the police that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year had offered to help secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at the time, in return for money.

According to the police, Mr. Chandrasekhar is an accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission bribery case.