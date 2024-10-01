ADVERTISEMENT

After 7-year probe, CBI files closure report in cheating case against former NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy

Updated - October 01, 2024 07:53 pm IST - New Delhi

In 2022, the Adani Group acquired a controlling stake in NDTV

PTI

Former NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The CBI on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) filed a closure report in a case of alleged cheating against former NDTV promoters and directors Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as it could not find legally tenable evidence in the ₹48 crore loss incurred by ICICI Bank in the settlement of a loan in 2009, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was initiated in 2017 when the CBI registered an FIR based on a complaint from an individual, Sanjay Dutt, of Quantum Securities Ltd who alleged that RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd, associated with the Roys, had taken a ₹500 crore loan from India Bulls Pvt Limited to acquire a 20% stake in NDTV through a public open offer.

Adani Group raises stake in news agency IANS

According to the FIR, RRPR Holdings also took out a ₹375 crore loan (with ₹350 crore disbursed) from ICICI Bank at an interest rate of 19% per annum to repay the loan from India Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint alleged that the Roys pledged their entire shareholding as collateral for this loan, failing to report the pledging to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), stock exchanges, or the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2022, the Adani Group acquired a controlling stake in NDTV, purchasing shares from the Roys at a premium of nearly 17% over the price paid to minority shareholders.

Related Stories

After more than seven years of investigation, the CBI has now filed a closure report with a special court, which will determine whether to accept the report or instruct the agency to continue its probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDTV, following searches conducted on June 5, 2017, stated that the ₹375 crore loan from ICICI Bank, which it was accused of defaulting on, had been repaid over seven years ago.

The company also asserted that the allegation of failing to disclose the pledging of shares to SEBI was "incorrect and false".

"NDTV and its promoters have never defaulted on any loan to ICICI or any other bank. We adhere to the highest levels of integrity and independence," the company had emphasised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US