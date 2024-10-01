GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After 7-year probe, CBI files closure report in cheating case against former NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy

In 2022, the Adani Group acquired a controlling stake in NDTV

Updated - October 01, 2024 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy.

Former NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The CBI on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) filed a closure report in a case of alleged cheating against former NDTV promoters and directors Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as it could not find legally tenable evidence in the ₹48 crore loss incurred by ICICI Bank in the settlement of a loan in 2009, officials said.

The case was initiated in 2017 when the CBI registered an FIR based on a complaint from an individual, Sanjay Dutt, of Quantum Securities Ltd who alleged that RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd, associated with the Roys, had taken a ₹500 crore loan from India Bulls Pvt Limited to acquire a 20% stake in NDTV through a public open offer.

Adani Group raises stake in news agency IANS

According to the FIR, RRPR Holdings also took out a ₹375 crore loan (with ₹350 crore disbursed) from ICICI Bank at an interest rate of 19% per annum to repay the loan from India Bulls.

The complaint alleged that the Roys pledged their entire shareholding as collateral for this loan, failing to report the pledging to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), stock exchanges, or the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In 2022, the Adani Group acquired a controlling stake in NDTV, purchasing shares from the Roys at a premium of nearly 17% over the price paid to minority shareholders.

Related Stories

After more than seven years of investigation, the CBI has now filed a closure report with a special court, which will determine whether to accept the report or instruct the agency to continue its probe.

NDTV, following searches conducted on June 5, 2017, stated that the ₹375 crore loan from ICICI Bank, which it was accused of defaulting on, had been repaid over seven years ago.

The company also asserted that the allegation of failing to disclose the pledging of shares to SEBI was "incorrect and false".

"NDTV and its promoters have never defaulted on any loan to ICICI or any other bank. We adhere to the highest levels of integrity and independence," the company had emphasised.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Related Topics

fraud / media / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.