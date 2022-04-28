Health Ministry says 39 fatalities registered in last 24 hours.

India on Thursday witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, reporting 3,303 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the first time in the last 46 days when more than 3,000 daily cases have been reported in the country. With these fresh cases, the case tally stood at 4,30,68,799.

The country reported 39 fatalities over the same period. On Wednesday 2,927 cases were reported.

According to the data shared by the Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw 2,563 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at 98.75% and the total recoveries to 4,25,28,126. The total fatalities stood at 5,23,693.

Of the fresh cases recorded on Thursday, Delhi accounted for 1,367 infections, which is 58.61% of the total cases, followed by Maharashtra, with 186 cases.

India’s active caseload stood at 16,980, which accounted for 0.04% of the total cases, said the Ministry.

Vaccination data

The Health Ministry said the vaccination coverage had crossed 188.62 crore (188,62,67,266) on Thursday. More than 20 lakh (20,40,131) doses had been administered till 7 p.m. on Thursday. The tally was expected to increase with the compilation of final reports.

According to the Ministry, the vaccination for the 12-14 age-group began on March 16. More than 2.78 crore (2,78,64,432) adolescents had been administered with the first dose and 49.86 crore (49,86,816) with the second dose so far.

In the 15-18 age-group, 5,83,09,299 had been given first dose and 4,18,99,185 were administered second dose.

Meanwhile, 1,23,173 precaution jabs were given to people in the age-group of 18-44, and 4,41,168, and 1,46,72,888 doses were given to those belonging to the age groups of 45-59 and over 60, respectively.

The people in the 18-44 age-group were administered with 55,56,27,071 vaccines (first dose) and 47,71,00,613 (second dose), whereas 20,29,04,425 (first dose) and 18,77,20,783 (second dose) were given to those in the age-group of 45-59. Senior citizens (over 60 years) have been given 12,68,54,070 (first dose) and 11,69,48,915 (second dose) vaccines.