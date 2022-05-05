After 2-month hiatus, Aeroflot to resume Russia-India flights from May 6
Aeroflot statement reported on Thursday that starting 6th May, 2022, Aeroflot would resume services of Airbus 333 aircraft every Monday and Friday between Delhi and Moscow
The Russian government-run Aeroflot will resume flights between Russia and India from Friday.
Aeroflot had suspended its scheduled international flight operations on March 8 as aircraft lessors – based out of western countries such as the US, the UK and Europe – had recalled their planes once Russia began its war against Ukraine on February 24.
“Starting 6th May, 2022, Aeroflot will fly its own Airbus 333 aircraft every Monday and Friday from Delhi (DEL) to Moscow (SVO) with a total seating of 293 passengers in a three-class configuration – business, premium economy and economy,” said Aeroflot in a statement on Thursday.
