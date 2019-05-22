AFT asks Centre to submit files on Navy chief selection

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) on Wednesday asked the government to submit files pertaining to the selection of the Navy chief by May 29.

This is in response to a plea filed by Vice Admiral Bimal Verma over being superseded for the top post despite being the senior most.

“The AFT has issued notice to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to furnish all the documents based on which the selection of the next Navy chief was done,” a defence official said.

The government has appointed Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the 24th Navy chief once incumbent CNS Admiral Sunil Lanba retires on May 31.

Vice Admiral Verma is currently the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar-based tri-service command and is six months senior to Vice Adm Singh.

The government had earlier overlooked a senior officer in the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Army Staff in 2016.