Afghan returnees to be vaccinated against polio in India

India has decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees against polio for free as a preventive measure against the wild polio virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

The Minister also shared a photo where returnees could be seen getting jabs at the Delhi international airport.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

"We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus.Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport," Mr. Mandaviya tweeted.

India on Sunday evacuated 168 people, including 107 Indians, from Kabul in a military transport aircraft of the IAF, amid the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital city.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the U.S. forces.