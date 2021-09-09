Afghan regime should end ceaseless conflict, uncertainty: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

09 September 2021 21:06 IST

It should value Islamic principles and abide by internationally accepted norms, he says

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said he hoped that the new regime in Afghanistan will put an end to four decades of ceaseless conflict and uncertainty in Afghanistan.

“The Hurriyat understands that no two conflict regions are the same and the differences between Afghanistan and Kashmir are well-known. However, we in Kashmir can surely empathise with the common people of the country who also have been living in a state of acute uncertainty for 40 years,” the Mirwaiz said in a statement.

The Valley’s head cleric said he hoped that as the country begins the process of building its own future and realising its aspirations, all regional and international member countries will extend their support to it.

“We hope the new dispensation in Afghanistan is inclusive and broad based and bears in mind that Islam as a religion is unambiguous in advocating human equality and rights, economic fairness and religious tolerance as foundational values,” the Mirwaiz said.

He said the regime should value Islamic principles as its guiding force and abide by internationally accepted norms. “We wish the citizens peace and progress in their land and stability for the region.”

My statement being distorted: Mehbooba

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said her statement over Sharia was being deliberately distorted.

“At a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamophobia and the Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it. Muslims are always expected to prove that they don’t stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression,” she said in a tweet.

She said she was not surprised that her statement was “deliberately distorted”. “Can’t point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through dos and don’ts, dress codes etc.” she said.

She also said the real Medina charter of Saudi Arabia stipulated equal rights for men, women and minorities.

Of late, most regional parties in J&K are busy issuing statements on Afghanistan and its regime. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed the wish that the regime valued human rights and ruled by Islamic principles.