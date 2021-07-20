Afghan Army chief to visit India

NEW DELHI

20 July 2021 02:46 IST

Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the nation’s Army chief Lt. Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai is scheduled to visit India on a three-day visit from July 27.

He is scheduled to meet Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a defence official said.

Lt. Gen. Ahmadzi was appointed the Army chief last month.

Another visit by the Afghan Deputy Minister for acquisition and technical planning, which was scheduled from July 11 to 16, has postponed.

Afghanistan has long requested India for offensive military hardware. India has gifted it four Mi-24 attack helicopters and three Cheetal utility helicopters.