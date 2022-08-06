Affordable and accessible healthcare to all is our aim: Health Minister

He said that the government would achieve the target of 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres centres by the end of this year

Healthcare which is affordable and easily accessible to all is the aim of all programmes that we are bringing in, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday, in Rajya Sabha.

He said that the government has set up 1.22 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, and will achieve the target of 1.5 lakh such centres by the end of this year.

The Minister was responding to a discussion on Right to Health Bill 2021, that aims to ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health. RJD MP Prof. Manoj Jha had moved this legislation.

Speaking about COVID, the Minister said that India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive shows the strength of the nation, its research and management capabilities.

No shortage of syringes and doses

“The meticulous vaccine management and planning ensured there were no shortage of syringes and doses, and India’s health efforts were appreciated by the world, and acknowledged by leading experts in the field,” said the Minister.

The Minister said that an expression of interest has be brought out for monkeypox vaccine research, and “whichever State government wants to participate in monkeypox vaccine research, you can apply in that.” Besides, the government is also addressing the issue of the lack of medical professionals, and now the total number of medical colleges in the country has gone up to 622.

He added that India has more doctors for its population than prescribed by the World Health Organisation.

Earlier participating in the discussion, Santosh Kumar of CPI (M) said, the medical expenditure is too high in the country, and there is a need to make health a fundamental right. He also stressed on the need to increase the expenditure on the health sector, and revisit the policy on health.