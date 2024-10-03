GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aero India to be held in Bengaluru from February 10

Published - October 03, 2024 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Air Force aerobatic team Sarang (Peacock) performing at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

The Indian Air Force aerobatic team Sarang (Peacock) performing at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Defence Ministry on Thursday (October 3, 2024) announced dates for the next edition of Aero India held biennially in Bengaluru. Aero India 2025 is scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14.

Aero India and DefExpo are two major exhibitions that attracts global and Indian Defence manufacturers and several official delegations and held alternate years. While Aero India has always been held in Bengaluru, over the years DefExpo has moved to several locations.

Photos | Aero India 2023

DefExpo, which was scheduled to be held this year, did not happen. In 2022 as well, DefExpo got delayed and was eventually held in September in Gandhinagar.

Published - October 03, 2024 10:52 pm IST

