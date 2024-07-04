GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Advani stable, under observation: Hospital sources

BJP veteran L.K. Advani, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, days after being discharged from the AIIMS following a night-long stay there.

Published - July 04, 2024 01:31 pm IST - New DelhiT

PTI
Lal Krishna Advani’s daughter Pratibha Advani shares a sweet after the Government of India announced Bharat Ratna for the veteran BJP leader, in New Delhi, File photo

Lal Krishna Advani’s daughter Pratibha Advani shares a sweet after the Government of India announced Bharat Ratna for the veteran BJP leader, in New Delhi, File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The health condition of Bharatiya Janata Party veteran and former deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani remains "stable" and he is currently under observation of a team of doctors, sources said on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

"He (Advani) remains stable today after being admitted at the hospital last night. He is currently under observation of a team of doctors in the neurology department," an Apollo Hospital source said Thursday.

Further details about his health condition are awaited.

Mr. Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.

A hospital source said on July 3 night Mr. Advani has been admitted under neurology department senior consultant Dr. Vinit Suri.

