Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi days after being discharged from AIIMS

Updated - July 03, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr. Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said

PTI

Former Deputy Prime minister and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at his residence in New Delhi on February 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on June 3 night, sources said.

This comes days after the 96-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.

"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr. Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 p.m.

The details of Mr. Advani's ailment were not known immediately.

