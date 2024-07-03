Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi days after being discharged from AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on June 3 night, sources said.

This comes days after the 96-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.

"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr. Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 p.m.

The details of Mr. Advani's ailment were not known immediately.

