Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi days after being discharged from AIIMS

"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr. Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said

Updated - July 03, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Deputy Prime minister and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at his residence in New Delhi on February 3, 2024.

Former Deputy Prime minister and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at his residence in New Delhi on February 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on June 3 night, sources said.

This comes days after the 96-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.

"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr. Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 p.m.

The details of Mr. Advani's ailment were not known immediately.

