Advance railway reservation period reduced from 120 to 60 days

Updated - October 17, 2024 03:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The new time limit for advance booking of trains would take effect from November 1

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The Railway Board has reduced the time limit for advance booking of trains from 120 days to 60 days. The new time limit would take effect from November 1. 

A senior official of the Southern Railway, confirming the reduction of the advance reservation period (ARP) for long-distance trains from 120 days to 60 days, said a circular has been issued by the Railway Board to all the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of all the Zonal Railways in this regard.

Cancellations made beyond the ARP of 60 days would be permitted, the circular further stated. 

The railway official also said that the new time limit would not be applicable to a few express trains, including Taj Express and Gomti Express, which have a shorter time limit for advance reservations.

