ADR analysis | Just one Chief Minister is not a crorepati

Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent Chief Ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling ₹510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about ₹15 lakh, the ADR said.

The ADR and Election Watch (NEW) said they have arrived at this conclusion after analysing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories.

There are 28 State Chief Ministers and two Union Territories — Delhi and Puducherry — also have Chief Ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a Chief Minister currently.

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97%) are crorepatis with the average assets being ₹33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said.

According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43%) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, the report said.

The top three Chief Ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy (over ₹510 crore), Arunanchal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu (over ₹163 crore) and Odisha’s Naveen Pattnaik (over ₹63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are — West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee (over ₹15 lakh), Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan (over ₹1 crore) and Haryana’s Manohar Lal (over ₹1 crore), the ADR said.

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over ₹3 crore, the report said.

