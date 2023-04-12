ADVERTISEMENT

ADR analysis | Just one Chief Minister is not a crorepati

April 12, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - New Delhi

29 of current 30 CMs are crorepatis, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent Chief Ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling ₹510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about ₹15 lakh, the ADR said.

Also read: Chandrababu Naidu is richest CM, Manik Sarkar the poorest: ADR

The ADR and Election Watch (NEW) said they have arrived at this conclusion after analysing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories.

There are 28 State Chief Ministers and two Union Territories — Delhi and Puducherry — also have Chief Ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a Chief Minister currently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97%) are crorepatis with the average assets being ₹33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said.

Also read: 93% Bihar Ministers are millionaires, says ADR report

According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43%) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, the report said.

The top three Chief Ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy (over ₹510 crore), Arunanchal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu (over ₹163 crore) and Odisha’s Naveen Pattnaik (over ₹63 crore), according to the ADR.

Also read: 76% Ministers in Bihar tainted: ADR

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are — West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee (over ₹15 lakh), Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan (over ₹1 crore) and Haryana’s Manohar Lal (over ₹1 crore), the ADR said.

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over ₹3 crore, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US