HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ADR analysis | Just one Chief Minister is not a crorepati

29 of current 30 CMs are crorepatis, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms

April 12, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent Chief Ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling ₹510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about ₹15 lakh, the ADR said.

The ADR and Election Watch (NEW) said they have arrived at this conclusion after analysing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories.

There are 28 State Chief Ministers and two Union Territories — Delhi and Puducherry — also have Chief Ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a Chief Minister currently.

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97%) are crorepatis with the average assets being ₹33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said.

According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43%) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, the report said.

The top three Chief Ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy (over ₹510 crore), Arunanchal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu (over ₹163 crore) and Odisha’s Naveen Pattnaik (over ₹63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are — West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee (over ₹15 lakh), Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan (over ₹1 crore) and Haryana’s Manohar Lal (over ₹1 crore), the ADR said.

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over ₹3 crore, the report said.

Related Topics

politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.