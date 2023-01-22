PM calls for reforms in prison management system

January 22, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested prison reforms to improve jail management and recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws, at the annual police meet that concluded on January 22.

Mr. Modi attended the 57th All-India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police, organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on January 21 and 22.

A government statement said that the Prime Minister suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies. He emphasised on the importance of National Data Governance Framework for the smoothening of data exchange, across agencies.

“Prime Minister suggested that while we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics etc., there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols etc.,” the statement said.

He discussed strengthening of border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials to these locations.

Enhancing cooperation

He also emphasised on enhanced cooperation between the State Police and Central Agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices. The statement added that he had suggested replicating the model of the DGsP/IGsP Conference at the State/district levels, for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ministers of State for Home, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay kumar Bhalla, DGsP/IGsP of States and Heads of the Central Police Organisations/Central Armed Police Forces were also present in the Conference. Around 600 officers of various levels attended the meeting virtually from states.