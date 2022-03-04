Admit medical students from Ukraine in Indian schools: IMA

Letter to PM flags uncertain situation in war-hit country

A group of students from Kerala, who were studying in Bukovinian State Medical University in western region of Ukraine, arriving at Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Letter to PM flags uncertain situation in war-hit country

The Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, seeking his intervention to end the uncertainty about the future of Indian medical students whose studies have been disrupted in war-hit Ukraine. The Association is seeking, as a one-time measure, to adjust the students into India medical schools to complete their education.

“This will also need the validation of certification which has been made by the competent academic authorities of the medical schools where they were originally admitted in medical schools in Ukraine whereby the progression of theirs’ would be permissible in Indian medical schools. On passing out they will be Indian medical graduates and not foreign medical graduates,’’ said the Association.

The number of medical students who have sought admission to medical colleges / schools in Ukraine is substantial and they are at various stages of their progression, said the Association, adding that it is uncertain when the existing situation in Ukraine will be resolved.

The letter said it is difficult to predict how long it will take to restore normalcy in that country and hence how long the stranded students at various stages of their education will face uncertainty.

“The Association is concerned about the fate and future of all these medical students,’’ the letter to the Prime Minister said.