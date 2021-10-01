Supreme Court issues notice to government on admission to Medical Genetics courses

The petition noted that elite medical institutes such as the AIIMS restricted admissions to the Medical Genetics courses to these three streams.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the government on a plea challenging a notification for NEET-Super Specialities (NEET-SS) 2021 in August allowing postgraduates from a broad spectrum of medical disciplines to apply for Doctorate of Medicine (Medical Genetics) and Doctorate of National Board in Medical Genetics courses.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and B.V. Nagarathna issued notice and listed the case for hearing after two weeks.

The order was passed on a petition filed by the Society of Indian Academy of Medical Genetics, which challenged the validity of the information bulletin published by the National Board of Examinations on August 31.

The society argued that the bulletin contradicted the guidelines prescribed by the National Medical Commission that only aspirants from Medicine, Paediatrics and Obstetrics could apply for the Medical Genetics’ courses concerned.

The petition noted that elite medical institutes such as the AIIMS restricted admissions to the Medical Genetics courses to these three streams.