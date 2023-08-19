Adityanath inspects progress of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

August 19, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the progress on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and met the officials of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Mr. Adityanath, who was on a one-day visit to Ayodhya, also offered floral tributes at the Samadhi of Ramchandra Paramhans Das.

“The Chief Minister gathered details about the progress on the construction of Ram temple from Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust,” said the Uttar Pradesh government.

Mr. Adityanath held discussions with government officials over the ongoing development project undertaken in the city apart from talking to the labourers working at the temple construction site.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister discussed the ongoing work with officials to understand its current status. Local representatives were also present during the inspection,” added the State government’s statement over the visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT