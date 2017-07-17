Adityanath, Bharti cast votes for Presidential poll

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Union Minister Uma Bharti were among those who cast their votes for the presidential poll here today. The voting begun at 10 am at the Tilak Hall here.

After casting his vote, the chief minister told reporters that the NDA candidate, Ram Nath Kovind will win the election by a huge margin. “This is matter of pride for the people of Uttar Pradesh, a son of the state is going to become the President”, he said.

Both Adityanath and Maurya have not yet resigned from the Lok Sabha and are voters as MPs. After the conclusion of voting at 5 pm, the ballot boxes will be sealed and sent to Delhi.

The NDA has fielded former Bihar Governor Kovind for the top constitutional post, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is the joint opposition candidate.

The counting of votes will take place on July 20 in New Delhi where all the ballot boxes will be brought from various state capitals. The tenure of incumbent Pranab Mukherjee comes to an end on July 24.