Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies

Adityanath, Bharti cast votes for Presidential poll

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to cast his vote at Tilak Hall of Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to cast his vote at Tilak Hall of Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

The NDA has fielded former Bihar Governor Kovind for the top constitutional post, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is the joint opposition candidate.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Union Minister Uma Bharti were among those who cast their votes for the presidential poll here today. The voting begun at 10 am at the Tilak Hall here.

After casting his vote, the chief minister told reporters that the NDA candidate, Ram Nath Kovind will win the election by a huge margin. “This is matter of pride for the people of Uttar Pradesh, a son of the state is going to become the President”, he said.

Both Adityanath and Maurya have not yet resigned from the Lok Sabha and are voters as MPs. After the conclusion of voting at 5 pm, the ballot boxes will be sealed and sent to Delhi.

The NDA has fielded former Bihar Governor Kovind for the top constitutional post, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is the joint opposition candidate.

The counting of votes will take place on July 20 in New Delhi where all the ballot boxes will be brought from various state capitals. The tenure of incumbent Pranab Mukherjee comes to an end on July 24.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Indian Presidential Election 2017
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 1:52:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/adityanath-bharti-cast-votes-for-prez-poll/article19294087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Highest voter turnout ever for presidential election
Race to Raisina goes along the expected lines
Presidential polls: 234 votes cast in Chennai
Presidential election: 100% polling recorded in Andhra Pradesh
All 67 MLAs in Himachal cast vote
Presidential election a clash of ideologies: Gehlot
30 MLAs, 2 MPs vote in presidential poll
Rangasamy says there is no rift in AINRC
Presidential polls: Bhujbal, Kadam get break from jail for voting
Presidential polls: 138 MLAs cast vote in Kerala
223 of 225 members vote in State
KCR leads legislators in electing next President
Cutting across party lines, MLAs exchange pleasantries
Presidential election: Did three Telangana MLAs goof up?
Presidential election: Only Phoolka gives the miss in Punjab
Presidential election voting: Quick work in Assam
Ram Nath Kovind gets 7 bonus votes in Tripura
Presidential poll: 223 of 225 voters exercise franchise in Karnataka
Trinamool MLA gets into altercation with GJM lawmakers during Presidential polls
Vote according to conscience, Kejriwal tells MLAs
Presidential poll: JD(S) members vote for Meira Kumar
When India’s outgoing president was Poltu, and other nickname stories
You are reading
Adityanath, Bharti cast votes for Presidential poll
Dalit candidate a tokenism: Kanhaiya
Presidential polls: as it happened
Presidential polls could test opposition solidarity
State ready for today’s presidential poll
Parliament, Assemblies in poll fervour
Overwhelming support to Kovind in Telangana
Narottam Mishra
Presidential poll: Madhya Pradesh Minister Mishra disqualified from voting
Presidential polls: State will vote differently
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY