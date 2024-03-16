Adhir writes to PM Modi on ‘huge traffic snarls’ caused by his motorcade

March 16, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 15 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight “huge traffic snarls” that Mr. Modi’s motorcade causes in central Delhi.

Mr. Chowdhury said traffic management experts and authorities should work out a plan without any compromise on the Prime Minister’s security.

“Your security and well-being are of utmost concern to the Indian people as a whole, and there can never ever be any compromise or let up of any kind on this front. Nevertheless, it is a fact that the commuters on the public roads — who are from varied sections of the society and may include daily wagers, patients, office-goers, school and college-going children — are often put to immense hardship owing to blocking/diversion of traffic, which is often for long durations, due to the VVIP movement,” he said.

“I have heard and am also told of instances of people missing their flights, trains, examinations, as also delays in getting critically needed medical care owing to traffic blocks,” said Mr. Chowdhury.

The Congress leader said experts should work out a plan to minimise “hardship” to the commuters without compromising on the Prime Minister’s security.

“The matter being of public concern, I am sure, you will have this looked into, and needful action taken, as suggested,” Mr. Chowdhury wrote.