Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to President of India and Lok Sabha Speaker to ask for a special session

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote separate letters to President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ask for a special session of Parliament to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Arguing that an international journal has predicted one million deaths by August 1, Mr Chowdhury wrote to Mr. Birla that a special two day session should be immediately convened with all COVID protocol.

"In this critical situation I would urge your kind conscience to convene a special (COVID crisis) session of Parliament because India consists of a number of constituencies and each member of Parliament representing his/her constituency from respective state has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease the lives of suffering people," he said in his letter to the President.

The decision to convene a special session of Parliament was taken at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party consisting of all party MPs on Friday.