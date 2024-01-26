Adhir Chowdhury apologies for remarks on Derek O’ Brien

January 26, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kolkata

After his remarks directed at Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien triggered outrage, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on January 26 issued a public apology for the remarks. “I conveyed my regrets to MR DEREK O’BRIEN for a word inadvertently uttered by me to him as FOREIGNER,” Mr. Chowdhury, also the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said on social media platform X.

After Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee ruled out any electoral alliance with Congress in West Bengal for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool leadership put the blame on Mr. Chowdhury. The West Bengal Chief Minister had said that Congress had rejected her party’s proposal and Trinamool will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election alone.

“Three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,” Mr. O’Brien had said on Thursday. Later in the day, when mediapersons approached the Congress leader for his remarks, Mr. Chowdhury said, ”He is a foreigner, he knows a lot of things. Ask him.”

The remark triggered strong reactions not only from political circles but eminent citizens. Animal activist and poet Pritish Nandy said the Congress leader calling Mr. O’ Brien a “foreigner” shows the “abysmal quality of his mindset”.

The development assumes significance as the Congress leadership is still hoping to placate Ms. Banerjee and tie up with the Trinamool for the Lok Sabha election. On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had reached out to the Trinamool chairperson on seat-sharing in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chowdhury has accused the Trinamool government of “non-cooperation” over the conduct of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal. He said the Trinamool government has not given permission for the public event of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 28. The Baharampur MP said that the route of Mr. Gandhi was shared with the district administration long ago but there is no cooperation from the State government yet. Mr. Chowdhury said Mr. Gandhi’s yatra had nothing to do with the election.