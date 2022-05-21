Adhir alleges tampering of Twitter account, after tweet on Rajiv Gandhi goes viral

He files police complaint

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury filed a complaint with South Avenue police station in Delhi, alleging that his Twitter account was tampered with and a malicious tweet was posted.

The complaint was filed after it surfaced that in a tweet paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary he shared the infamous quote "when a big tree falls, the ground shakes" on Twitter. Rajiv Gandhi had said this during the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi soon after the assassination of his mother and India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security staff.

After many Twitter users pointed this out, the tweet was deleted. “The tweet against my name has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me,” he later tweeted.