Address terror threat from Pakistan, India tells U.N. chief

Antonio Guterres said in Pakistan that he’s personally concerned about the threat to the Muslims and other religious groups because of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should spend more time addressing the threat of terrorism that emanates from Pakistan, MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday. Referring to Mr. Guterres’ comments in Pakistan, Mr. Kumar said terrorism was a more pressing issue as it violated human rights. “He made a few comments on Kashmir and on some other aspects of India and on NRC as well. Our position has not changed,” he said.

The U.N. chief paid a four-day visit to Pakistan during which he told the Dawn newspaper that he is personally concerned about the threat to the Muslims and other religious groups because of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also thanked Pakistan for its contribution to the U.N. peacekeeping missions.

“At the same time, we hope that the U.N. Secretary-General would emphasise on the imperative for Pakistan to take credible, sustained and irreversible action to end cross-border terrorism against India that threatens the most fundamental human right of the people of India, including Jammu and Kashmir,” said Mr. Kumar.