Address Kartarpur damage: source

Pakistan should address the deficiencies that led to the toppling of certain structures in the holy Kartarpur Sahib complex during an afternoon storm on Saturday, sources said here.

The comment came hours after India took up the matter with Pakistan as urgent repairs were carried out on the complex by the authorities in Pakistan.

“India has urged Pakistan that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied,” said a source on Sunday who maintained that damages to the structure caused “great consternation to the members of the Sikh community”.

Hours later, Pakistan showed photographic evidence, saying the repairs to the toppled domes had been carried out.

Kartarpur Sahib is in the midst of year long festivities associated with the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, and has emerged as a major centre of Sikh pilgrimage in Pakistan over the last few months, after the corridor from India was operationalised.