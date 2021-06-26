National

Addiction is neither cool nor a style statement: PM Modi on International Day against Drug Abuse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for realising the vision of a drugs-free India, noting that they bring darkness, destruction and devastation.

He tweeted, "Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to save lives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation." He added, "Let us reiterate our commitment to share facts on drugs and realise our vision of a drugs free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement." The prime minister also shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace.


