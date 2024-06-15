GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adapt, innovate, use technology: Air Force chief tells graduating officers

On June 15, 117 flight cadets of the 213 officers course, representing the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), successfully completed their training at the Air Force Academy

Updated - June 15, 2024 10:40 am IST

Published - June 15, 2024 10:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Graduation Parade - June 2024 at Air Force Academy, Dundigal to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Graduation Parade - June 2024 at Air Force Academy, Dundigal to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Modern warfare is a diverse and evolving landscape. In an era marked by the increasing influence of complex radar networks and advanced cyber technology, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, during his address at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), urged the graduating officers from the Air Force Academy Dundigal near Hyderabad to adapt, innovate, and leverage technology effectively.

On June 15, 117 flight cadets of the 213 officers course, representing the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), successfully completed their training at the academy. Additionally, nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from the Vietnam People’s Air Force also completed their flying training.

As the reviewing officer of the parade, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ and awarded ‘Wings’ to the graduating trainees. Flying Officer Happy Singh from the flying branch received the President’s Plaque and Chief of Air Staff Sword of Honour for securing the first position in the overall order of merit in the pilots course. Flying Officer Taufeeq Raza was honoured with the President’s Plaque for standing first in the overall order of merit among the ground duty branches.

Air Marshal Seethapalli Srinivas, the commandant of the academy, administered the oath to the newly commissioned officers. The parade was followed by a flypast and aerobatic display featuring Pilatus PC-7 training aircraft, an aerobatic show by the Su-30, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, and a synchronous display by the Sarang helicopter display team.

The parade culminated with the newly commissioned officers marching out in two columns in a slow march to the notes of Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Anandaloke’.

India / Hyderabad / armed Forces

