Adani plans to cede control to family by early 2030s: Report

When Mr. Gautam does step back, the joint decision-making will continue even in the event of a crisis or a major strategic call

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:22 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:21 am IST

Reuters
Gautam Adani. File.

Gautam Adani. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, 62, plans to step down at the age of 70 and shift control to his sons and their cousins in the early 2030s, he told Bloomberg News.

When Mr. Gautam retires, his four heirs - sons Karan and Jeet, and their cousins Pranav and Sagar - will become equal beneficiaries of the family trust, according to the scions, the report said.

Adani Enterprises eyes first-ever public debt issue in coming weeks: sources

A confidential agreement will dictate the transition of stakes in the conglomerate's firms to the heirs, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mr. Gautam's elder son Karan Adani is the managing director of Adani Ports, while his younger son Jeet Adani is the director of Adani Airports, according to the Adani Group website.

Pranav Adani is the director of Adani Enterprises and Sagar Adani is the executive director of Adani Green Energy, the website shows.

Mr. Pranav and Mr. Karan are the most obvious candidates to eventually take over as chairman, the Bloomberg report said.

"Succession is very, very important for the business sustainability. I left the choice to the second generation as the transition must be organic, gradual and very systematic," Mr. Gautam said.

When Mr. Gautam does step back, the joint decision-making will continue even in the event of a crisis or a major strategic call, the Adani children told Bloomberg in separate interviews.

The report comes at a time when Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Adani Group, saw its first quarter profit more than double, as the conglomerate expanded its new energy business through more investments in renewable energy.

