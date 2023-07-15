Adani meets Sheikh Hasina as Godda plant begins power export to Bangladesh

July 15, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Saturday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the Adani-built Godda Ultra Super-Critical Thermal Power Plant in Jharkhand began supplying electricity to Bangladesh.

“Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super-Critical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved COVID to commission the plant in a record time of three-and-a-half years,” said Mr. Adani in a social media post.

Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, carried out the “dependable capacity test” for the Godda plant on July 12. According to a media release, the test was a mandatory requirement under the PPA (power purchase agreement) with Bangladesh.

The press note from the Adani Group informed that the first unit of 800 MW capacity of the Godda plant began commercial operations. “The commissioning of the Godda USCTPP marks a significant milestone for the Adani Group and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and also for the close cooperation and strong economic ties between the two nations. Adani Power has become a partner in Bangladesh’s economic growth and prosperity by supplying uninterrupted and reliable electricity at competitive tariff,” said the Adani Group in a statement.

