Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas over Adani-Hindenburg row on January 3

January 02, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on January 3 on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on November 24, 2023 reserved its verdict on the pleas.

The top court, while reserving the verdict, had said it has no reason to “discredit” SEBI, the stock market regulator, which probed the allegations against the Adani group. The court said there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator had done.

The bench had said it does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a “true state of affairs”.

