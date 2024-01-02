January 02, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on January 3 on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant.

Also read | Seven Adani group company stocks lost between 8% and 73% in 2023

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on November 24, 2023 reserved its verdict on the pleas.

Watch | What is the Adani-Hindenburg saga all about?

The top court, while reserving the verdict, had said it has no reason to “discredit” SEBI, the stock market regulator, which probed the allegations against the Adani group. The court said there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator had done.

The bench had said it does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a “true state of affairs”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.