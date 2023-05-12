ADVERTISEMENT

Adani-Hindenburg row | Supreme Court says received report from panel

May 12, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The court said it would look into what the Justice Sapre Committee report had to say and come back on May 15.

The Hindu Bureau

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Supreme Court said on Friday J. Abhay Manohar Sapre Committee’s report in the Adani-Hindenburg issue has been received in the Supreme Court Registry. Chief Justice Chandrachud, hearing a Bench of three judges D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, said that the judges would read the report during the weekend and post the case on Monday

SEBI has meanwhile sought a “minimum” six months more to complete its inquiry into the Hindenburg allegations.

Chief Justice Chandrachud orally remarked that there should be “some alacrity” on the part of the SEBI to complete its task and the inquiry cannot be perceived to go on “indefinitely”.

The court initially suggested giving SEBI three months’ extension instead of six months, but finally said it would look into what the Justice Sapre Committee report had to say and come back on May 15.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, for the petitioner, said SEBI should at least disclose what it has done so far.

“It would not be proper at this stage... Let us see. But we agree with you that they cannot go on indefinitely,” the Chief Justice addressed Mr. Bhushan.

