Adani-Hindenburg case verdict live | No ground to transfer the investigation from SEBI to SIT, says SC

The Govt of India and SEBI shall take into consideration the recommendations of the committee to strengthen interest of the Indian investors, says CJI

January 03, 2024 10:27 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 13, 2021.

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court is pronouncing its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking a probe into Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the Adani Group regarding stock price manipulations. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had reserved its decision on November 24, 2023. 

Watch | What is the Adani-Hindenburg saga all about?

The Hindenburg research report alleged that the Adani group was “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” and that key listed companies in the group had “substantial debt” which put the entire group on a “precarious financial footing”. A sharp fall in the share value of various Adani companies, reportedly to the tune of $100 billion, was seen after the report was published. 

This led to a batch of petitions being filed before the top court including a plea that alleged that changes to the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act (SEBI Act) had provided a ‘shield and an excuse’ for the Adani Group’s regulatory contraventions and market manipulations to remain undetected.

Thereafter, the apex court asked SEBI to independently investigate the matter, apart from constituting an expert committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice A.M. Sapre to also look into the matter. 

Also Read: Explained | Decoding the expert committee report on Adani

The expert committee in its report released in May, found no prima facie lapse on the part of SEBI in the matter. 

However, a plea filed by Anamika Jaiswal, through advocate Prashant Bhushan, sought the formation of a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying that the earlier committee was hit by a “conflict of interest”.

Mr. Bhushan said one of the committee members, O.P. Bhatt, a former chairman of the State Bank of India, was working as the Chairman of Greenko, a leading renewable energy company. Since March 2022, Greenko and Adani Group were working in a close partnership to provide energy to Adani Groups’ facilities in India, he submitted. 

Follow for more updates.

  • January 03, 2024 10:48
    The power to transfer investigation must be exercised in exceptional circumstances: CJI Chandrachud

    CJI Chandrachud underscores that the power to transfer investigation must be exercised in exceptional circumstances and that such powers cannot be exercised in the absence of cogent justifications.

  • January 03, 2024 10:47
    Government and SEBI to see if there is any infraction of law by the Hidenburg report and take action in accordance with law

    The court directs the government and SEBI to see if there is any infraction of law by the Hidenburg report on short selling and if so, take action in accordance with the law.

  • January 03, 2024 10:45
    The court rejects the conflict of interest allegations leveled by the petitions against the members of the court-appointed expert committee. 

    ‘The Government of India and SEBI shall take into consideration the recommendations of the committee to strengthen the interest of the Indian investors’, the CJI says. 

  • January 03, 2024 10:42
    The report of the OCCPR cannot be taken into account to doubt the SEBI investigation

    The court rules that the report of OCCPR cannot be taken into account to doubt the SEBI investigation. 

    ‘The reliance on the OCCPR report is rejected and reliance on a third party organisation report without any verification cannot be relied upon as a proof’, the CJI says. 

  • January 03, 2024 10:40
    Supreme Court holds that there is no ground to transfer the investigation from SEBI to an SIT
  • January 03, 2024 10:39
    The power of this court to enter the regulatory framework of SEBI is limited: CJI

    CJI Chandrachud reads out the conclusions reached in the verdict- 

    “A. The power of this court to enter the regulatory framework of SEBI is limited. 

    B. No valid grounds were raised to direct SEBI to revoke its amendments on FPI and LODR regulations. The regulations do not suffer from any infirmities.”

  • January 03, 2024 10:37
    CJI Chandrachud begins reading out the verdict in open court
  • January 03, 2024 10:36
    A Bench led by CJI Chandrachud has commenced the hearing
  • January 03, 2024 10:35
    SEBI can’t be expected to take OCCRP allegations in Adani case as gospel truth: SC

    The Supreme Court on November 24 said statutory market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), cannot be expected to accept as “gospel truth” foreign media reports about Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)’s findings of alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the Adani Group.

    Read more here

  • January 03, 2024 10:33
    An unclean chit: On the SEBI investigation and Hindenburg Research’s allegations

    Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) more time to complete its investigation into Hindenburg Research’s allegations of malfeasance, stock price manipulations, and violations of minimum public shareholding requirements in Adani Group firms.

    Read The Hindu’s editorial here

