Adani, Essar Ports take steps to deal with cyclonic storm impact

They say they have taken due steps to protect lives and property

The Adani Ports & SEZ said it has initiated all actions in line with our Disaster Management Plan and SOPs at its terminals in Dighi, Hazira, Dahej, Mundra, and Tuna.

“The SOPs are all-encompassing covering people, vessel, equipment, backup yard, vehicle & Railway safety and storm water drainage. We have simultaneously stocked medicines, dry rations & kept communication lines clear and preparedness for power disruptions,” a spokesperson said.

The port company has deployed Quick Response Teams (QRT) at strategic locations to handle any emerging situation and all sites are working in close coordination with local administration and extending support to handle the emerging situation.

The APSEZ has also updated Maritime Boards and State governments of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat about preparedness and is working in coordination with authorities.

The Essar Ports also said it has taken precautions.

“We are working in close coordination with the local administration and as a measure of precaution, we have moved all our floating crafts to inner anchorage. All the equipment at jetty and shore are lashed for cyclonic conditions,” a spokesperson said.

“To ensure workplace safety, operations and movement of manpower has been suspended and will only resume once the conditions improve. Additionally, our emergency response team is in place to handle adverse situation during or post cyclone to act on. These are times that test our resolve to the fullest. We have stepped up and are doing everything possible in the best interest of the situation.”