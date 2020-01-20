Adani Enterprises denies wrongdoing

Adani Enterprises on Monday said that it had not done anything wrong in the supply of coal amid reports that the CBI registered a case against the company for alleged contract irregularities.

The firm was replying to the BSE in response to a clarification sought by the bourse on a media report which said that the CBI had booked “Adani Enterprises and officers for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract”.

“In this context, please note that the subject matter is an old one. The company has complied with the process, all formalities and relevant laws for the subject supply of coal. The company has not done anything wrong in supply of coal.”

The company further said it was only a preliminary investigation report.

In an FIR filed on Wednesday, the CBI booked Adani Enterprises, the then NCCF chairman Virender Singh, the then managing director G.P. Gupta and senior adviser S.C. Singhal for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating.