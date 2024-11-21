Dollar bond prices for Adani companies fell sharply in early Asia trade on Thursday (November 21, 2024) after Adani was indicted in New York over allegations of bribery and fraud.

Prices for Adani Port and Special Economic Zone debt maturing in August 2027 fell more than five cents on the dollar, according to LSEG data. Adani Electricity Mumbai debt maturing in February 2030 fell nearly eight cents and dollar bonds issued by Adani Transmission also notched falls larger than five cents to trade just above 80 cents.

ALSO READ:Gautam Adani charged with alleged bribery scheme; hiding plan to bribe Indian officials, says U.S.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, with allegedly defrauding American investors and bribing officials. The SEC alleged that the bribery scheme was orchestrated to enable renewable energy companies Adani Green and Azure Power to capitalise on a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project awarded by the Indian government. The complaint charges them with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and seeks permanent injunctions, civil penalties, and officer and director bars.

Follow here for more updates