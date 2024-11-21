 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Gautam Adani charged with bribery scheme LIVE updates: Adani dollar bonds tumble

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, with allegedly defrauding American investors and bribing officials

Updated - November 21, 2024 09:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani | Photo Credit: AP

Dollar bond prices for Adani companies fell sharply in early Asia trade on Thursday (November 21, 2024) after Adani was indicted in New York over allegations of bribery and fraud.

Prices for Adani Port and Special Economic Zone debt maturing in August 2027 fell more than five cents on the dollar, according to LSEG data. Adani Electricity Mumbai debt maturing in February 2030 fell nearly eight cents and dollar bonds issued by Adani Transmission also notched falls larger than five cents to trade just above 80 cents.

ALSO READ:Gautam Adani charged with alleged bribery scheme; hiding plan to bribe Indian officials, says U.S.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, with allegedly defrauding American investors and bribing officials. The SEC alleged that the bribery scheme was orchestrated to enable renewable energy companies Adani Green and Azure Power to capitalise on a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project awarded by the Indian government. The complaint charges them with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and seeks permanent injunctions, civil penalties, and officer and director bars.

Follow here for more updates

  • November 21, 2024 09:10
    Indian shares set for muted start; Adani stocks in focus

    Indian shares are likely to have a subdued start on Thursday (November 21, 2024), with attention on Adani Group following the indictment of its billionaire chairman in New York over his involvement in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

    The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,539.5, as of 08:09 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Tuesday’s close of 23,518.5. - Reuters

  • November 21, 2024 09:09
    Gautam Adani indicted in U.S. with bribery; bond deal pulled

    Gautam Adani, the billionaire chair of Indian conglomerate Adani Group and one of the world’s richest people, has been indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme, according to U.S. prosecutors.

    Authorities said Mr. Adani and seven other defendants, including his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years, and develop India’s largest solar power plant project. - Reuters

  • November 21, 2024 09:07
    Gautam Adani charged with alleged bribery scheme; hiding plan to bribe Indian officials, says U.S.

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, with allegedly defrauding American investors and bribing officials.

    Mr. Adani (62) and his nephew Sagar Adani (30), executives of Adani Green Energy Limited, and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global Limited, were charged on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) with conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud, as well as substantive securities fraud.

    Read the full article here,

    U.S. charges Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials

    SEC charges Adani Group chairman with defrauding American investors and bribing officials in multi-billion-dollar solar energy project scheme.

Published - November 21, 2024 09:04 am IST

Related Topics

Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.