ADAG slaps suit on Cong. spokesman

The Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) has filed a ₹5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi in the Gujarat High Court.
The suit has been filed against Mr. Singhvi for allegedly making “false and defamatory statements” at a press briefing of the Congress last month.
Though the group did not comment on the law suit, a spokesperson on November 30 said, “Abhishek Singhvi has made false, defamatory and libellous statements against the group. We will be filing a ₹5,000-crore suit for damages against Singhvi for making these false and defamatory statements.”
Addressing the press, Mr. Singhvi had said that “top 50 corporates owe ₹8.35 lakh crore to banks and out of those, three top Gujarat-based companies — Anil Ambani-led Reliance, Adani and Essar — owe ₹3 lakh crore.”
Reacting to the law suit, Mr. Singhvi said “it would be comic if it was not tragic.”
The Congress has also attacked the group over the Rafale deal.
Please Email the Editor