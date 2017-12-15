ADAG slaps suit on Cong. spokesman

The Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) has filed a ₹5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi in the Gujarat High Court.

The suit has been filed against Mr. Singhvi for allegedly making “false and defamatory statements” at a press briefing of the Congress last month.

Though the group did not comment on the law suit, a spokesperson on November 30 said, “Abhishek Singhvi has made false, defamatory and libellous statements against the group. We will be filing a ₹5,000-crore suit for damages against Singhvi for making these false and defamatory statements.”

Addressing the press, Mr. Singhvi had said that “top 50 corporates owe ₹8.35 lakh crore to banks and out of those, three top Gujarat-based companies — Anil Ambani-led Reliance, Adani and Essar — owe ₹3 lakh crore.”

Reacting to the law suit, Mr. Singhvi said “it would be comic if it was not tragic.”

The Congress has also attacked the group over the Rafale deal.