Actress Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai’s Bandra following accusations of rash driving

In a road rage incident, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s driver was accused of rash driving and hitting three women at Bandra’s Carter Road on June 1 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress was gheraoed by people at the spot of incident.

The injured’s family alleged that the actress got out of the vehicle and hit the ladies. Later, people got aggressive and abused Ms. Tandon. Video of the incident which went viral was getting circulated on social media.

In the video, the actress can be seen begging the group to not hit her. “Please don’t hit me,” she said while defending herself from the women.

The actress is yet to issue a statement in the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.