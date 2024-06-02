GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actress Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai’s Bandra following accusations of rash driving

After the actress’ driver was accused of rash driving, the injured’s family alleged that the driver got off the vehicle and hit the ladies. Later, people got aggressive and abused Ms. Tandon

Updated - June 02, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 11:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
In a road rage incident, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s driver was accused of rash driving and hitting three women at Bandra’s Carter Road on June 1 night. Image credit: Twitter/screengrab

In a road rage incident, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s driver was accused of rash driving and hitting three women at Bandra’s Carter Road on June 1 night.

The actress was gheraoed by people at the spot of incident.

The injured’s family alleged that the actress got out of the vehicle and hit the ladies. Later, people got aggressive and abused Ms. Tandon. Video of the incident which went viral was getting circulated on social media.

In the video, the actress can be seen begging the group to not hit her. “Please don’t hit me,” she said while defending herself from the women.

The actress is yet to issue a statement in the incident.

