Actress Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai’s Bandra following accusations of rash driving

In a road rage incident, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s driver was accused of rash driving and hitting three women at Bandra’s Carter Road on June 1 night.

The actress was gheraoed by people at the spot of incident.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice@mieknathshindepic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

The injured’s family alleged that the actress got out of the vehicle and hit the ladies. Later, people got aggressive and abused Ms. Tandon. Video of the incident which went viral was getting circulated on social media.

In the video, the actress can be seen begging the group to not hit her. “Please don’t hit me,” she said while defending herself from the women.

The actress is yet to issue a statement in the incident.