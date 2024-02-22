ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case | HC quashes LOCs issued against Rhea Chakraborty

February 22, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - Mumbai

A Division Bench allowed the petitions filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father Indrajit against the Look Out Circulars issued against them in 2020

PTI

Bombay High Court quashes Look Out Circulars issued against Rhea Chakraborty and her family by the CBI in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. File photo: Special Arrangement

The Bombay High Court on February 22 quashed the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father by the CBI in connection with its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande allowed the petitions filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father Indrajit against the LOCs issued against them in 2020.

HC refuses to restrain streaming of film based on Sushant Singh Rajput

CBI’s advocate Shreeram Shirsat requested the bench to stay the operation of its order for a period of four weeks so that the agency could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The HC Bench, however, refused to stay its order.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

While the Mumbai police registered an Accidental Death Report and started a probe into the case, Rajput’s father in July 2020 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that the actor’s girlfriend Ms. Rhea Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide.

The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has since then been carrying out a probe into it.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Life and death in the spotlight

The LOCs were issued in August 2020 against Ms. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and their father.

In September last year, the High Court granted a temporary suspension on the LOC issued against Mr. Showik enabling him to travel abroad.

In 2020, both Ms. Rhea and Mr. Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Rajput. They were later granted bail.

