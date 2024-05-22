Actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after heat stroke

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on May 22 after suffering from a heat stroke, police said.

He was admitted to multi-speciality K.D. Hospital, they said.

Mr. Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

