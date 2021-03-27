Actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai

27 March 2021 03:06 IST

The actor had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on May 9.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 65-year-old actor, who had recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, shared the news in a post on Twitter, requesting those who came in contact with him to also get tested. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he wrote on Twitter.

Rawal had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on May 9. He had posted picture of himself flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.

Several collegaues of Rawal from the industry, including actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, wished the actor a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal . Love and prayers always!" Kher said.

Shorey tweeted, "Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!" In recent days, several other Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik, contracted the virus.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,513 COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the country's financial capital is 3,85,628. The death toll reached 11,629.