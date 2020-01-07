National

Actor Mohan Babu calls on PM Modi

Mohan Babu. File.

Mohan Babu. File.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The prime minister shared a picture of the meeting, saying he was delighted to meet Babu and his family members.

Actor-producer Mohan Babu and his family members called on Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday.

“We had very good discussions on many issues including the importance of cinema and how we can deepen cultural linkages between people,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mohan Babu is an actor-producer known for his work predominantly in Telugu cinema.

