Actor Mohan Babu calls on PM Modi

Actor-producer Mohan Babu and his family members called on Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday.

The prime minister shared a picture of the meeting, saying he was delighted to meet Babu and his family members.

“We had very good discussions on many issues including the importance of cinema and how we can deepen cultural linkages between people,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mohan Babu is an actor-producer known for his work predominantly in Telugu cinema.