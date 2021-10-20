Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekar money laundering case

The actor had skipped at least three summons earlier.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said.

The actor deposed before the federal agency around 3:30 pm after skipping its summons at least thrice earlier.

Ms. Fernandez, 36, has once appeared before the federal agency in August and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in this case.

It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with the main accused in the case Mr. Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul and also record her statement again.

The agency, they said, wants to understand some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Ms. Fernandez in this case.

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, 29, recorded her statement with the ED last week in this case.

Ms. Fatehi’s representative had said that she has been the victim in the case and being a witness, she is cooperating and helping the officers in the investigation.

Case against Chandrashekhar and Paul

Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Mr. Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a “known conman” and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

“Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case),” the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar “did not stop conning” people, the ED said.

“He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoof calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officers. While speaking (from prison) to these people, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED had claimed.